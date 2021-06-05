Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$50.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 48.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STLC. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Stelco from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB raised Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Stelco from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Stelco to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Stelco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.81.

STLC stock opened at C$33.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.21. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$7.20 and a 12-month high of C$39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -187.39.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

