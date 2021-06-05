Steven J. Freiberg Sells 2,406 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $120,227.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Regional Management stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a current ratio of 24.85. The stock has a market cap of $499.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.85. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.76 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Regional Management’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 575.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

