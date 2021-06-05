Stifel Nicolaus Raises Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target to C$11.50

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS:MJDLF opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. Major Drilling Group International has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

