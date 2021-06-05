Stifel Nicolaus Raises Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target to C$11.50

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2021

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS:MJDLF opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. Major Drilling Group International has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.