Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,510 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Stitch Fix worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 8.9% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Stitch Fix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 14.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.09 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $7,253,307.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,753 shares of company stock worth $20,610,102 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

