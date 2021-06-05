Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 2,323 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 180% compared to the average volume of 829 call options.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 3.52.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

