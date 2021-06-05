Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 25,187 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 380% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,247 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,983 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 29.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at $20,470,000. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new position in Constellium in the first quarter valued at $18,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

NYSE:CSTM opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21. Constellium has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 2.64.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellium will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Constellium in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.