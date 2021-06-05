Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ossiam grew its stake in Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $251.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.88 billion, a PE ratio of 68.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.18.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

