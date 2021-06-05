Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.57)-($0.55) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.48). The company issued revenue guidance of $233-236 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $234.11 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.14) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUMO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.

SUMO stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.21.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $1,132,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $194,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 755,613 shares of company stock worth $14,754,507.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

