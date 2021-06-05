Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$65.58. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$65.33, with a volume of 1,266,889 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$73.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.18 billion and a PE ratio of 12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$65.21.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.487 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.33, for a total transaction of C$1,241,362.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,590,251.67.

About Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

