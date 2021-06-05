Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RUN. Barclays reduced their target price on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

RUN opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.98 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.34.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,400,602.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,654,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,404,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $137,569.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,323.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,980 shares of company stock valued at $16,329,333 in the last ninety days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

