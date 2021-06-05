Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Support.com stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. Support.com has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $82.92 million, a PE ratio of 85.33 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.57.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter. Support.com had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 4.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Support.com in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Support.com by 3,752.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Support.com during the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Support.com by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 38,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Support.com in the 1st quarter valued at $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.

