SVB Leerink Raises Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Price Target to $54.00

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Cullinan Oncology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ CGEM opened at $33.11 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37.
About Cullinan Oncology
Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
