SVB Leerink Raises Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Price Target to $54.00

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Cullinan Oncology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM opened at $33.11 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

