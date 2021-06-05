SVB Leerink Weighs in on Zai Lab Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Zai Lab in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.64). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s FY2021 earnings at ($5.62) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZLAB. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.37.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $171.47 on Friday. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.13.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.78).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $6,408,432.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,281,922.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $1,546,150.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,261,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,418 shares of company stock worth $46,637,183 over the last quarter.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

