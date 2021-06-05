Swap (XWP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,071.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Swap has a market cap of $576,738.01 and $1,071.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0433 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Swap has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00067317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.50 or 0.00299769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00245884 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.81 or 0.01145624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,888.27 or 1.00080880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 13,309,037 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

