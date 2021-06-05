Swiss National Bank Acquires 700 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Balchem worth $9,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $132.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.41. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $86.81 and a 52 week high of $134.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

