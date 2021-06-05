Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Choice Hotels International worth $8,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 417,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,793,000 after purchasing an additional 33,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $2,048,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,408,279.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $948,010.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,900.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,493. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $120.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.04 and a 12 month high of $122.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.