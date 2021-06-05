Swiss National Bank Has $9.36 Million Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $9,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,071,000 after buying an additional 2,184,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,636.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,657,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,678,000 after buying an additional 9,101,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,691,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,674,000 after buying an additional 1,519,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,603,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,402,000 after buying an additional 13,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

GT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of GT stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.21.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

