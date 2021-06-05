Swiss National Bank Has $9.54 Million Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.09% of Under Armour worth $9,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UAA. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Under Armour by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Under Armour by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 14,852 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Under Armour by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 423,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 330,060 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Under Armour by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.