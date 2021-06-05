Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $8,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,293,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $433,552.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 439,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,293,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,627 shares of company stock valued at $13,903,599. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on TWST shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $96.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.16. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

