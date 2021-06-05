Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $9,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,051,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,521,000 after buying an additional 220,459 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,139,000 after buying an additional 104,731 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 776,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,545,000 after buying an additional 31,258 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in UMB Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 597,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,185,000 after buying an additional 147,814 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $517,154.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ram Shankar sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $229,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,937 shares of company stock worth $1,242,932 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UMBF. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $97.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.32. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.79 and a one year high of $99.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

