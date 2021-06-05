Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given Buy Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $56.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

