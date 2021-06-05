SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will announce $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the lowest is $1.88. SYNNEX reported earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $8.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNX. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.44.

NYSE SNX opened at $127.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $129.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $582,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,051 shares of company stock valued at $4,421,470 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SYNNEX by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,361,000 after purchasing an additional 271,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SYNNEX by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,194 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in SYNNEX by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,134,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,300,000 after purchasing an additional 54,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in SYNNEX by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,961,000 after purchasing an additional 346,510 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

