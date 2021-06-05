Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

Synovus Financial has increased its dividend payment by 120.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

NYSE:SNV opened at $49.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

