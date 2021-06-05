T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Benchmark began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. HSBC upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,477 shares of company stock valued at $21,174,398. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $144.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.23. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $100.11 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

