T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Raised by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Coastal Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $1,929,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 20,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $877,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $18,794,000. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $144.51 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.11 and a 1-year high of $144.77. The firm has a market cap of $180.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $4,282,308.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 509,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,295,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,477 shares of company stock valued at $21,174,398 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.42.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.