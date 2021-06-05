Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TALS opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. Talaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $17.65.

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,000.00.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

