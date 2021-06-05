Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Talaris Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. Talaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $17.65.

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,995,000.00.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

