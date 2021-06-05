Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) (LON:BD15) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) (LON:BD15) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.45). Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) shares last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.44), with a volume of 19,800 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 109.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97.

Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) Company Profile (LON:BD15)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.