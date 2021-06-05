TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 85.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 31,692 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at $3,772,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 577.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,335,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 27.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,110,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,737,000 after buying an additional 1,735,000 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.96%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.