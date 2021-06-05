TE-FOOD (TONE) Market Cap Tops $25.55 Million

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 5th. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $25.55 million and approximately $547,980.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00075593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00025519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $360.66 or 0.01001694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.65 or 0.09872753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00053437 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD (CRYPTO:TONE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

