Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Trading 4.9% Higher

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares traded up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.34 and last traded at $20.21. 7,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 313,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.97. The company has a market cap of $952.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0275 dividend. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 349.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 58,103 shares during the period. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 149,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 49,602 shares during the period. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. 19.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.