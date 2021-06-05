Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
TEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.
Shares of TEF opened at $4.73 on Thursday. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.
Telefónica Company Profile
TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.
