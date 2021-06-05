Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of TEF opened at $4.73 on Thursday. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 347.3% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773,751 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,230,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 311,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 347,032.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,466 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,467,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,706,000 after purchasing an additional 620,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,455,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 900,037 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

