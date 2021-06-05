Tendies (TEND) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $755,402.37 and $68,382.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tendies alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00075975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00025542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.84 or 0.01006897 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,524.38 or 0.09889299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00053468 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,904,057 coins and its circulating supply is 7,504,057 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.