TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$120.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets to C$120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$107.31.

TSE:TFII opened at C$114.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$103.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. TFI International has a one year low of C$43.03 and a one year high of C$116.84.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.00, for a total transaction of C$2,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$445,670,408. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,560 shares of company stock valued at $11,491,536.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

