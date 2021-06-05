The Bank of Nova Scotia Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.23 Per Share (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $6.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.51. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.55.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $67.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

