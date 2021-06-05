The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$84.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a na rating and set a C$83.00 price target (up from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$81.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$77.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$84.36.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$81.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$53.54 and a 12 month high of C$82.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$78.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.21%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

