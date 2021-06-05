The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target Raised to $17.50 at DA Davidson

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $15.74.
About The Beauty Health
