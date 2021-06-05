The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,431 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.92. 8,798,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,937,461. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $146.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.64.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.38.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

