The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Major Shareholder Sells $2,639,125.00 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total transaction of $2,639,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

On Thursday, May 27th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.40, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.01, for a total transaction of $2,722,525.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.71, for a total transaction of $2,646,775.00.

On Monday, May 17th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.48, for a total transaction of $2,791,200.00.

On Friday, May 14th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total transaction of $2,752,675.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total transaction of $2,671,200.00.

SAM stock opened at $1,106.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,162.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.77. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $498.29 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,245.13.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.