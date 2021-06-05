The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Position Decreased by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 143,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,160 shares of company stock worth $6,168,149. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $56.21 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

