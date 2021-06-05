The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of NYSE:SRV opened at $29.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.64. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $29.65.
About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund
