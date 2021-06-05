The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.41.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $63.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.54. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $66.71.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Comerica Bank raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 26,930 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 405,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,694,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

