The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT Raised to $68.50

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective lifted by analysts at CIBC from $63.50 to $68.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DSGX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.41.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $63.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 106.27 and a beta of 1.08. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

