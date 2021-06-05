The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) PT Raised to C$90.50

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities to C$90.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DSG. Barclays lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

TSE:DSG opened at C$77.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of C$65.78 and a twelve month high of C$83.62.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$121.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$115.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.5387061 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

