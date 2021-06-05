The Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 7th. Analysts expect The Duckhorn Portfolio to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.14. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $135,913,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

