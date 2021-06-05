The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will report earnings per share of $2.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the lowest is $2.20. The Hanover Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion.

THG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

NYSE THG opened at $139.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.87. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

