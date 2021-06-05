The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Monday, May 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.19.

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The Honest has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

