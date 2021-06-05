The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $720,000 Stock Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AZZ were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in AZZ during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in AZZ during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AZZ by 1,623.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in AZZ during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AZZ during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.42.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.67 million. AZZ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.23%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

