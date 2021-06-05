The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $731,000 Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of DHT worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,966,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on DHT in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $6.62.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 million. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

