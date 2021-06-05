The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,772 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 212,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 79,649 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16,035 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $31.58.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.10 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.78%. Equities analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

